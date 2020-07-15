All apartments in Chicago
1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W

1528 West Greenleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1528 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ROGERS PARK - SS w D/W Granite! IN-UNIT Laundry! - Property Id: 283102

2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment! SS Appl w Dishwasher / Granite! IN-UNIT Laundry! Central Heat / Air
Gorgeous Condo Quality 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit! Wonderful Amenities Include:

-Central Heat/Air
-In-Unit Laundry
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ dishwasher
-Hardwood Floors
-Master Suite
-Fireplace
-Lots of Closet Space
-Intercom System

Available July 1st!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283102
Property Id 283102

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have any available units?
1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have?
Some of 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W currently offering any rent specials?
1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W is pet friendly.
Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W offer parking?
No, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W does not offer parking.
Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have a pool?
No, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W does not have a pool.
Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have accessible units?
No, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 W Greenleaf Ave 3W has units with dishwashers.
