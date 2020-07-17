1466 North Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities
Come check out this one-of-a-kind triplex coach house loft with one king sized bedroom, one open style lofted bedroom, 1 and a half bathrooms, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, a kitchen with maple cabinets, an island, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and two decks with city views. Pets are welcome and garage parking is available as well! On top of everything, this house is in an incredible location in Wicker Park! Restaurants, cafes, shops, and nightlife are just a few blocks north on Damen and Milwaukee.