1466 North Milwaukee Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:39 AM

1466 North Milwaukee Avenue

1466 North Milwaukee Avenue · (708) 275-6083
Location

1466 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this one-of-a-kind triplex coach house loft with one king sized bedroom, one open style lofted bedroom, 1 and a half bathrooms, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, a kitchen with maple cabinets, an island, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and two decks with city views. Pets are welcome and garage parking is available as well! On top of everything, this house is in an incredible location in Wicker Park! Restaurants, cafes, shops, and nightlife are just a few blocks north on Damen and Milwaukee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

