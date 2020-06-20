All apartments in Chicago
1462 S Michigan St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1462 S Michigan St

1462 South Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1462 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony. - Property Id: 284255

Check out this beautiful high-end 2 bed, 2 bath apartment available in South Loop! Features include hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, private balcony, and laundry in-unit. One parking spot is included in the rent, and cats and dogs are welcome! Photos of similar unit.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284255
Property Id 284255

(RLNE5794496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 S Michigan St have any available units?
1462 S Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 S Michigan St have?
Some of 1462 S Michigan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 S Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
1462 S Michigan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 S Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 S Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 1462 S Michigan St offer parking?
Yes, 1462 S Michigan St does offer parking.
Does 1462 S Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 S Michigan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 S Michigan St have a pool?
No, 1462 S Michigan St does not have a pool.
Does 1462 S Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 1462 S Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 S Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 S Michigan St has units with dishwashers.
