1462 S Michigan St

Amenities
Pet Friendly. Parking Included! Private Balcony. - Property Id: 284255
Check out this beautiful high-end 2 bed, 2 bath apartment available in South Loop! Features include hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, private balcony, and laundry in-unit. One parking spot is included in the rent, and cats and dogs are welcome! Photos of similar unit.
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284255
Property Id 284255
(RLNE5794496)