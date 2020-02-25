All apartments in Chicago
1432 Farragut
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1432 Farragut

1432 W Farragut Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

1432 W Farragut Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Andersonville! All brand new everything featuring gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice/water dispenser, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, enormous living room, separate dining room, queen size bedroom, ample closet and storage space, beautiful custom stone bath with oversized shower, in unit laundry, pets welcome & more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Farragut have any available units?
1432 Farragut has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Farragut have?
Some of 1432 Farragut's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Farragut currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Farragut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Farragut pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Farragut is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Farragut offer parking?
No, 1432 Farragut does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Farragut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Farragut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Farragut have a pool?
No, 1432 Farragut does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Farragut have accessible units?
No, 1432 Farragut does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Farragut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Farragut has units with dishwashers.
