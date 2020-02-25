1432 Farragut

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Andersonville! All brand new everything featuring gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice/water dispenser, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, enormous living room, separate dining room, queen size bedroom, ample closet and storage space, beautiful custom stone bath with oversized shower, in unit laundry, pets welcome & more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease