Brand new rehabbed 1 bed / 1.5 bath in Wicker Park - Property Id: 248094



Brand new rehabbed 1 bed / 1.5 bath in the heart of Wicker Park. This is ideal location: tucked right in between the Damen blue line station and the Division blue line station. There are tons of great restaurants / bars / and store fronts along this great stretch of Milwaukee ave.



Market rent $2262. Net effective pricing is shown with 1 month free on a 13 month lease.



Features:

Stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher)

White finished kitchens

Island countertop

Great natural light

Open style floor plan

Washer / dryer in unit

Hardwood floors throughout

Central air / heat

Queen sized bedroom

No security deposit

Pet friendly



Contact:

Orion Olsen

Peak Realty Chicago

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248094

(RLNE5731281)