1347 W Grand Ave 1

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Grand Ave 1347 1BR - Property Id: 289122



Very Charming updated large one bedroom private and secure first floor apt of a vintage two story home. Fully updated unit with high efficiency heat and ac. Hardwood floors thru out, large kitchen living room dining room and bedroom, large closet, thermal pane windows, stacked washer and dryer, all appliances including microwave hood and dishwasher, full size bathroom with large tub shower, new locking main gate security system w video doorbell, ADT security system installed as well, this unit has an outdoor patio space outside the side rear door for bbq grill and patio set. tenant responsible for gas and light, sorry no pets. Call or email for more details... Ready for a August 1 move in.

No Pets Allowed



