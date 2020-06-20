All apartments in Chicago
1347 W Grand Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1347 W Grand Ave 1

1347 West Grand Avenue · (312) 388-2377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1347 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Grand Ave 1347 1BR - Property Id: 289122

Very Charming updated large one bedroom private and secure first floor apt of a vintage two story home. Fully updated unit with high efficiency heat and ac. Hardwood floors thru out, large kitchen living room dining room and bedroom, large closet, thermal pane windows, stacked washer and dryer, all appliances including microwave hood and dishwasher, full size bathroom with large tub shower, new locking main gate security system w video doorbell, ADT security system installed as well, this unit has an outdoor patio space outside the side rear door for bbq grill and patio set. tenant responsible for gas and light, sorry no pets. Call or email for more details... Ready for a August 1 move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289122
Property Id 289122

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have any available units?
1347 W Grand Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have?
Some of 1347 W Grand Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 W Grand Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1347 W Grand Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 W Grand Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 W Grand Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 W Grand Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
