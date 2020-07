Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath DUPLEX-Up in Prime Lakeview! - Property Id: 269310



Please call or text Chris Jinks for a virtual tour today!



Fantastic Deal on This 3 Bed 2 Bath in Prime Lakeview. This Unit Includes the Following:



* High Ceilings

* Two Living Rooms & a Dining Room

* Down stairs kitchenette.

* Lots of Light

* Dishwasher

* Granite counters, Black appliances

* Close to EL & Much Much More...

No Pets Allowed



