Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking

All units at the 622-26 W. Roscoe building have the following amenities: - Washer dryer in unit. - Updated kitchen and baths - Central air / gas forced heat - Porch space - Only 2 blocks to 2 El stops - Close to Broadway, shopping, night life, grocery store & gym - Professional management company with over 50 years’ experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit Corner of Roscoe & Broadway Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details.