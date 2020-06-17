All apartments in Chicago
Location

13116 South Forrestville Avenue, Chicago, IL 60827
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space. Lower level features 2 bedrooms or office or exercise room or family room or whatever your heart desires also a 1/2 bathroom. Home freshly painted, appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, front & rear security doors, and alarm system. Gas forced air furnace. Driveway that leads to 1 car attached garage with entry into home. Home also features a very large fenced in backyard. Tenant pays electric, cooking and heating gas. Tenant responsible for grass cutting and snow removal. Owner pays water, garbage & alarm system. Pets are allowed, renter must disclose, sign rider and be responsible for all damages. Income and rental history verification required. Good credit required, $50.00 credit/background check for all applicants over 18 years old, to be ran by listing office only. "Property does not qualify for section 8 voucher".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have any available units?
13116 South Forrestville Avenue has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have?
Some of 13116 South Forrestville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 South Forrestville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13116 South Forrestville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 South Forrestville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have a pool?
No, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 South Forrestville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13116 South Forrestville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
