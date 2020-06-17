13116 South Forrestville Avenue

Amenities

PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR RENT ON JULY 1, 2020. Gorgeous & Cozy 4 Bedroom - 1 & 1/2 bath home. Very large living room, nice size kitchen with eating area & table space. Lower level features 2 bedrooms or office or exercise room or family room or whatever your heart desires also a 1/2 bathroom. Home freshly painted, appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, front & rear security doors, and alarm system. Gas forced air furnace. Driveway that leads to 1 car attached garage with entry into home. Home also features a very large fenced in backyard. Tenant pays electric, cooking and heating gas. Tenant responsible for grass cutting and snow removal. Owner pays water, garbage & alarm system. Pets are allowed, renter must disclose, sign rider and be responsible for all damages. Income and rental history verification required. Good credit required, $50.00 credit/background check for all applicants over 18 years old, to be ran by listing office only. "Property does not qualify for section 8 voucher".