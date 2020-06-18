1306 South Michigan

Amenities

Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Controlled Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease