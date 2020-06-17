1205 N Dearborn St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Steal in Gold Coast! Brand New Renovations! - Property Id: 205463



Luxury 1bed in Gold Coast

Hardwood floors

White quartz counters

Large closets

HUGE floor to ceiling windows

Functional floor plan for easy living

PRIME location steps eats, drinks, shops, and more!



Brand new revamped amenities!

Outdoor Pool and Sundeck

Fitness Center

Private Garden

Social Lounge

24-hour Door Staff



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 319-573-5744 |



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205463

Property Id 205463



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5611831)