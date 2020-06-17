1205 N Dearborn St

Amenities
Steal in Gold Coast! Brand New Renovations! - Property Id: 205463
Luxury 1bed in Gold Coast
Hardwood floors
White quartz counters
Large closets
HUGE floor to ceiling windows
Functional floor plan for easy living
PRIME location steps eats, drinks, shops, and more!
Brand new revamped amenities!
Outdoor Pool and Sundeck
Fitness Center
Private Garden
Social Lounge
24-hour Door Staff
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email
Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205463
Property Id 205463
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5611831)