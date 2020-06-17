All apartments in Chicago
1205 N Dearborn St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1205 N Dearborn St

1205 North Dearborn Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1894 · Avail. now

$1,894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Steal in Gold Coast! Brand New Renovations! - Property Id: 205463

Luxury 1bed in Gold Coast
Hardwood floors
White quartz counters
Large closets
HUGE floor to ceiling windows
Functional floor plan for easy living
PRIME location steps eats, drinks, shops, and more!

Brand new revamped amenities!
Outdoor Pool and Sundeck
Fitness Center
Private Garden
Social Lounge
24-hour Door Staff

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205463
Property Id 205463

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5611831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 N Dearborn St have any available units?
1205 N Dearborn St has a unit available for $1,894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 N Dearborn St have?
Some of 1205 N Dearborn St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 N Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
1205 N Dearborn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 N Dearborn St pet-friendly?
No, 1205 N Dearborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1205 N Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 1205 N Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 1205 N Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 N Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 N Dearborn St have a pool?
Yes, 1205 N Dearborn St has a pool.
Does 1205 N Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 1205 N Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 N Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 N Dearborn St has units with dishwashers.
