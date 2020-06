Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the heart of Avalon Park with new hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features Granite counter tops and beautiful back splash with newer appliances. Living room has decorative fire place and mantle with newer blinds. 2 spacious bedrooms. Onsite laundry and free street parking . NO SMOKING AND NO PETS ALLOWED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY $ 300 NON- REFUNDABLE move in fee and first months rent due at lease signing. Agent related to landlord.