1145 W Morse Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar bike storage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar bike storage dogs allowed

Live by the beach! Walk to the Red Line. - Property Id: 288058



Studio in walking distance to the beach, Red Line, buses, grocery store, coffee shops and restaurants.

Apartment with hardwood floors throughout, good amount closet space. HEAT , COOKING GAS AND WATER included in rent. Laundry and bike storage in the building.

Cats are allowed. Sorry, no dogs.

Move in fee $350. Application fee $60.



Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.



Equal Housing Opportunty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288058

Property Id 288058



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5810605)