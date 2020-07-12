All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:02 PM

1145 W Morse Ave

1145 West Morse Avenue · (773) 934-0708
Location

1145 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. now

$825

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
bike storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bike storage
dogs allowed
Live by the beach! Walk to the Red Line. - Property Id: 288058

Studio in walking distance to the beach, Red Line, buses, grocery store, coffee shops and restaurants.
Apartment with hardwood floors throughout, good amount closet space. HEAT , COOKING GAS AND WATER included in rent. Laundry and bike storage in the building.
Cats are allowed. Sorry, no dogs.
Move in fee $350. Application fee $60.

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288058
Property Id 288058

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 W Morse Ave have any available units?
1145 W Morse Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 W Morse Ave have?
Some of 1145 W Morse Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 W Morse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1145 W Morse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 W Morse Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 W Morse Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1145 W Morse Ave offer parking?
No, 1145 W Morse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1145 W Morse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 W Morse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 W Morse Ave have a pool?
No, 1145 W Morse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1145 W Morse Ave have accessible units?
No, 1145 W Morse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 W Morse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 W Morse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
