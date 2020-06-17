All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1054 S Plymouth Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1054 S Plymouth Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1054 S Plymouth Ct

1054 South Plymouth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1054 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
internet access
media room
Nice 3BR 3BA Townhouse in the heart of Downtown - Property Id: 301615

Nice 3BR 2.5BA townhouse available from 07/01 in the Dearborn Park I, Chicago downtown / South Loop
Features: Washer/Dryer in Unit, Dish washer, Central Heat/AC.
Water, Cable TV and Internet Services are included.
Location: a quiet place in the “heart of the city”, very family friendly area with public parks and play grounds.
Everything is in walking distance:
* Walk to the lake, museums campus, ICON Movie Theater, restaurants and bars.
* Walk to Red, Orange, Green, Blue trains. Buses on State Street and Michigan Street.
* Walk to Jewel Osco / Trader Joes / Whole Foods grocery stores, Walgreens, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy.
* Amazing neighborhood filled with amenities: dry cleaners, Bar Louie, Hackney's, Blackie's, Printer's Row Wine, Pot Belly's, Subway, Jimmy John's, Lou Malnati's Pizza, Indian Restaurant, Thai Restaurant, Italian Restaurant, X-Sport Fitness, Banks, Starbucks

10-12 month lease preferred, longer lease welcome!

Please call/text Bruce if interested in a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301615
Property Id 301615

(RLNE5859146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have any available units?
1054 S Plymouth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have?
Some of 1054 S Plymouth Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 S Plymouth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1054 S Plymouth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 S Plymouth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 S Plymouth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct offer parking?
No, 1054 S Plymouth Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 S Plymouth Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have a pool?
No, 1054 S Plymouth Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have accessible units?
No, 1054 S Plymouth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 S Plymouth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 S Plymouth Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St
Chicago, IL 60620
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College