1054 S Plymouth Ct

Nice 3BR 3BA Townhouse in the heart of Downtown - Property Id: 301615
Nice 3BR 2.5BA townhouse available from 07/01 in the Dearborn Park I, Chicago downtown / South Loop
Features: Washer/Dryer in Unit, Dish washer, Central Heat/AC.
Water, Cable TV and Internet Services are included.
Location: a quiet place in the “heart of the city”, very family friendly area with public parks and play grounds.
Everything is in walking distance:
* Walk to the lake, museums campus, ICON Movie Theater, restaurants and bars.
* Walk to Red, Orange, Green, Blue trains. Buses on State Street and Michigan Street.
* Walk to Jewel Osco / Trader Joes / Whole Foods grocery stores, Walgreens, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy.
* Amazing neighborhood filled with amenities: dry cleaners, Bar Louie, Hackney's, Blackie's, Printer's Row Wine, Pot Belly's, Subway, Jimmy John's, Lou Malnati's Pizza, Indian Restaurant, Thai Restaurant, Italian Restaurant, X-Sport Fitness, Banks, Starbucks
10-12 month lease preferred, longer lease welcome!
Please call/text Bruce if interested in a showing.
