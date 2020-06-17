1054 S Plymouth Ct

Amenities

Nice 3BR 3BA Townhouse in the heart of Downtown - Property Id: 301615



Nice 3BR 2.5BA townhouse available from 07/01 in the Dearborn Park I, Chicago downtown / South Loop

Features: Washer/Dryer in Unit, Dish washer, Central Heat/AC.

Water, Cable TV and Internet Services are included.

Location: a quiet place in the “heart of the city”, very family friendly area with public parks and play grounds.

Everything is in walking distance:

* Walk to the lake, museums campus, ICON Movie Theater, restaurants and bars.

* Walk to Red, Orange, Green, Blue trains. Buses on State Street and Michigan Street.

* Walk to Jewel Osco / Trader Joes / Whole Foods grocery stores, Walgreens, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy.

* Amazing neighborhood filled with amenities: dry cleaners, Bar Louie, Hackney's, Blackie's, Printer's Row Wine, Pot Belly's, Subway, Jimmy John's, Lou Malnati's Pizza, Indian Restaurant, Thai Restaurant, Italian Restaurant, X-Sport Fitness, Banks, Starbucks



10-12 month lease preferred, longer lease welcome!



Please call/text Bruce if interested in a showing.

