Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1043 W Oakdale Ave

1043 West Oakdale Avenue · (312) 203-6941
Location

1043 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1043 W Oakdale 2R · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
$975 / 500ft2 - Large completely updated 2 room studio great location (Lakeview)
This is a large 2nd level 2 room studio with separate kitchen and plenty of living room space. Cute patio area grat for grilling. Very well maintained property on gorgeous block neighboring million dollar plus homes. Perfect location in Lakeview short walk to all types of grocery/retail shopping, Starbucks, restaurants, night life, the L"brown line", only 6 blocks from Wrigley field and less than a mile to the Lake. Central heat and window A/C unit provided. Laundry on premises. Pet friendly. Tenant pays gas and electric. Credit check required. Call John for details and showings 312-203-6941.

(RLNE5733119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have any available units?
1043 W Oakdale Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have?
Some of 1043 W Oakdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 W Oakdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1043 W Oakdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 W Oakdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 W Oakdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave offer parking?
No, 1043 W Oakdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 W Oakdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1043 W Oakdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1043 W Oakdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 W Oakdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 W Oakdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
