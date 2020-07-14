325 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 0607 · Avail. now
$1,850
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 432 sqft
Unit 0202 · Avail. now
$2,180
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft
Unit 0602 · Avail. now
$2,375
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
lobby
Redefine what upscale urban living in Chicago means at the Park Fullerton by Reside! Embrace contemporary convenience in a vintage setting in our renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Lincoln Park. Nestled in a pristine, beautifully preserved 20th-century building located in one of Chicago’s most popular neighborhoods, our pet-friendly community welcomes you with 21st-century features and flawless services. Amenities include a brand new fitness center and a roof deck with stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-17, 19 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water