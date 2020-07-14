Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access package receiving on-site laundry lobby

Redefine what upscale urban living in Chicago means at the Park Fullerton by Reside! Embrace contemporary convenience in a vintage setting in our renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Lincoln Park. Nestled in a pristine, beautifully preserved 20th-century building located in one of Chicago’s most popular neighborhoods, our pet-friendly community welcomes you with 21st-century features and flawless services. Amenities include a brand new fitness center and a roof deck with stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!