Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Park Fullerton by Reside

Open Now until 6pm
325 W Fullerton Pkwy · (773) 825-3097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0607 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Fullerton by Reside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
lobby
Redefine what upscale urban living in Chicago means at the Park Fullerton by Reside! Embrace contemporary convenience in a vintage setting in our renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Lincoln Park. Nestled in a pristine, beautifully preserved 20th-century building located in one of Chicago’s most popular neighborhoods, our pet-friendly community welcomes you with 21st-century features and flawless services. Amenities include a brand new fitness center and a roof deck with stunning views of Lake Michigan and the skyline. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-17, 19 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility Allocation: $85/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: 1 Space per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Fullerton by Reside have any available units?
Park Fullerton by Reside has 9 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Fullerton by Reside have?
Some of Park Fullerton by Reside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Fullerton by Reside currently offering any rent specials?
Park Fullerton by Reside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Fullerton by Reside pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Fullerton by Reside is pet friendly.
Does Park Fullerton by Reside offer parking?
Yes, Park Fullerton by Reside offers parking.
Does Park Fullerton by Reside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Fullerton by Reside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Fullerton by Reside have a pool?
No, Park Fullerton by Reside does not have a pool.
Does Park Fullerton by Reside have accessible units?
No, Park Fullerton by Reside does not have accessible units.
Does Park Fullerton by Reside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Fullerton by Reside has units with dishwashers.
