Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1033 Paulina
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM

1033 Paulina

1033 N Paulina St · (217) 898-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1033 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful rehabbed apartment is available July 1st! Virtual Showings Only No security deposit!! Move-in fee only!! Located in the HEART of Ukrainian Village, it is walking distance to everything you need. 1/4 mile to Division Blue Line! Multiple gyms in the area! Restaurants, shops, bars, and boutiques at nearby Division Street! 1 Mile from 90/94 ramp!! Apartment amenities include: Granite counter tops Garbage disposal Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors throughout Bathroom with stand up shower, frame-less shower door, linen pattern tiles Central heat and air In unit laundry Dishwasher Microwave Huge closet in bedroom Open floor plan Pet friendly Call or text Max at 847-533-8762 for virtual showings!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Paulina have any available units?
1033 Paulina has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Paulina have?
Some of 1033 Paulina's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Paulina currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Paulina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Paulina pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Paulina is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Paulina offer parking?
No, 1033 Paulina does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Paulina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Paulina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Paulina have a pool?
No, 1033 Paulina does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Paulina have accessible units?
No, 1033 Paulina does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Paulina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Paulina has units with dishwashers.
