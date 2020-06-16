1033 Paulina

Amenities
This beautiful rehabbed apartment is available July 1st! Virtual Showings Only No security deposit!! Move-in fee only!! Located in the HEART of Ukrainian Village, it is walking distance to everything you need. 1/4 mile to Division Blue Line! Multiple gyms in the area! Restaurants, shops, bars, and boutiques at nearby Division Street! 1 Mile from 90/94 ramp!! Apartment amenities include: Granite counter tops Garbage disposal Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors throughout Bathroom with stand up shower, frame-less shower door, linen pattern tiles Central heat and air In unit laundry Dishwasher Microwave Huge closet in bedroom Open floor plan Pet friendly Call or text Max at 847-533-8762 for virtual showings!
Terms: One year lease