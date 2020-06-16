1033 Paulina

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful rehabbed apartment is available July 1st! Virtual Showings Only No security deposit!! Move-in fee only!! Located in the HEART of Ukrainian Village, it is walking distance to everything you need. 1/4 mile to Division Blue Line! Multiple gyms in the area! Restaurants, shops, bars, and boutiques at nearby Division Street! 1 Mile from 90/94 ramp!! Apartment amenities include: Granite counter tops Garbage disposal Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors throughout Bathroom with stand up shower, frame-less shower door, linen pattern tiles Central heat and air In unit laundry Dishwasher Microwave Huge closet in bedroom Open floor plan Pet friendly Call or text Max at 847-533-8762 for virtual showings!



Terms: One year lease