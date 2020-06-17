102 West Chestnut

Amenities

UNIT 05 | CONVERTIBLE 1 BED | 1 BATHROOM | NORTH VIEW | 720 SQ FT IT'S ALL IN THE ADDRESS... We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comforts that make our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities and a dedicated staff contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, city nightlife, and fine dining are all close at hand. APARTMENT AMENITIES... INDIVIDUAL FEATURES: Breathtaking City Views Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliance Package Granite Countertops Individually Controlled AC Bright Gourmet Kitchens Spacious Closets Luxury Vinyl Floors (In Select Units) Energy Efficient Heating Spacious Floor Plans Views of Washington Square Park Go Ahead, Indulge! Our apartments are on the border of the Gold Cast and River North and are minutes from Near North and Old Town Chicago neighborhoods as well as Michigan Avenue. With its indoor swimming pool and spa, top-of-the-line fitness equipment, relaxing resident lounge with free Wi-Fi, attached parking garage and a 30th floor roof deck with the best views of the city. This beautiful property is a full amenity, pet friendly, smoke free high-rise that delivers the lifestyle you ve been waiting for! COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Swim Year Round INDOOR SWIMMING POOL & SPA Enjoy the many benefits of swimming 12 months a year in our heated indoor pool, or simply float and relax! Unwind at the end of a hectic day by soaking in our hot tub spa. We want to pamper you! Dogs & Cats Welcome WE LOVE OUR 4-LEGGED RESIDENTS Dogs aren t just tolerated at 100 W. Chestnut, they are absolutely adored! They will love this location almost as much as their human parents! With so much to do in the area, you ll find that this location is perfect for you and your pet! Work in Style FREE INTERNET + BUSINESS CENTER Get work done on your own mobile/portable devices, or browse the Internet on our desktop computers, all while utilizing our complimentary high-speed Internet and unlimited free printing in the business center. Rooftop Sundeck GREAT VIEWS OF THE LAKE & CITY With our gorgeous and spacious rooftop sundeck, you ll find yourself wishing the spring, summer, and fall seasons were a tad bit longer. Enjoy a quick weekend tan under the sun, a relaxing lounge with your favorite book, or just an evening gaze at the beautiful city lights from the rooftop. Welcomes both cats and dogs up to 75 pounds on select floors. Please call us for details, including breed restrictions.



Terms: One year lease