Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
102 West Chestnut
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

102 West Chestnut

102 West Chestnut Street · (630) 247-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 West Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
UNIT 05 | CONVERTIBLE 1 BED | 1 BATHROOM | NORTH VIEW | 720 SQ FT IT'S ALL IN THE ADDRESS... We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comforts that make our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities and a dedicated staff contribute to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, city nightlife, and fine dining are all close at hand. APARTMENT AMENITIES... INDIVIDUAL FEATURES: Breathtaking City Views Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliance Package Granite Countertops Individually Controlled AC Bright Gourmet Kitchens Spacious Closets Luxury Vinyl Floors (In Select Units) Energy Efficient Heating Spacious Floor Plans Views of Washington Square Park Go Ahead, Indulge! Our apartments are on the border of the Gold Cast and River North and are minutes from Near North and Old Town Chicago neighborhoods as well as Michigan Avenue. With its indoor swimming pool and spa, top-of-the-line fitness equipment, relaxing resident lounge with free Wi-Fi, attached parking garage and a 30th floor roof deck with the best views of the city. This beautiful property is a full amenity, pet friendly, smoke free high-rise that delivers the lifestyle you ve been waiting for! COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Swim Year Round INDOOR SWIMMING POOL & SPA Enjoy the many benefits of swimming 12 months a year in our heated indoor pool, or simply float and relax! Unwind at the end of a hectic day by soaking in our hot tub spa. We want to pamper you! Dogs & Cats Welcome WE LOVE OUR 4-LEGGED RESIDENTS Dogs aren t just tolerated at 100 W. Chestnut, they are absolutely adored! They will love this location almost as much as their human parents! With so much to do in the area, you ll find that this location is perfect for you and your pet! Work in Style FREE INTERNET + BUSINESS CENTER Get work done on your own mobile/portable devices, or browse the Internet on our desktop computers, all while utilizing our complimentary high-speed Internet and unlimited free printing in the business center. Rooftop Sundeck GREAT VIEWS OF THE LAKE & CITY With our gorgeous and spacious rooftop sundeck, you ll find yourself wishing the spring, summer, and fall seasons were a tad bit longer. Enjoy a quick weekend tan under the sun, a relaxing lounge with your favorite book, or just an evening gaze at the beautiful city lights from the rooftop. Welcomes both cats and dogs up to 75 pounds on select floors. Please call us for details, including breed restrictions.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 West Chestnut have any available units?
102 West Chestnut has a unit available for $1,903 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 West Chestnut have?
Some of 102 West Chestnut's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 West Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
102 West Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 West Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 West Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does 102 West Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 102 West Chestnut does offer parking.
Does 102 West Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 West Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 West Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, 102 West Chestnut has a pool.
Does 102 West Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 102 West Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 102 West Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 West Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
