24 Hialoa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located within walking distance to Walgreens, Starbucks, Bangkok Chef and more! Minutes from downtown Honolulu and freeway on and off ramps, you just can't beat the location!! This ground floor studio unit features laminate flooring, its own, dedicated, full sized washer and dryer, and a covered parking stall right out front! See it now before it's gone! *No Pets/No Sec 8* Renter's Insurance Req. Please Email ALL requests to: Jen@irhawaii.com. *$25 application fee per adult, copies of ID and last month's income verification required for ALL adult applicants.*