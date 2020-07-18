All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 24 Hialoa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
24 Hialoa Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

24 Hialoa Street

24 Hialoa Street · (808) 687-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24 Hialoa Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located within walking distance to Walgreens, Starbucks, Bangkok Chef and more! Minutes from downtown Honolulu and freeway on and off ramps, you just can't beat the location!! This ground floor studio unit features laminate flooring, its own, dedicated, full sized washer and dryer, and a covered parking stall right out front! See it now before it's gone! *No Pets/No Sec 8* Renter's Insurance Req. Please Email ALL requests to: Jen@irhawaii.com. *$25 application fee per adult, copies of ID and last month's income verification required for ALL adult applicants.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Hialoa Street have any available units?
24 Hialoa Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24 Hialoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Hialoa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Hialoa Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Hialoa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 24 Hialoa Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Hialoa Street offers parking.
Does 24 Hialoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Hialoa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Hialoa Street have a pool?
No, 24 Hialoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Hialoa Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Hialoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Hialoa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Hialoa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Hialoa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Hialoa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24 Hialoa Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity