142 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI

Moving to Wahiawa

Get a Studio Apartment or a Roommate

Brace yourself before looking through apartment rentals in Wahiawa. Although rent in Wahiawa is slightly cheaper than in the rest of Hawaii, you can still expect to pay more than you would in many major cities in the US. Groceries and basic essentials are also expensive since everything needs to be shipped from the mainland. To save some money on daily living, you might need to consider opting for a studio apartment for rent. If you prefer a bigger place, get a roommate to help cover the rent. But whatever you do, try to avoid having a spare room (or even a spare couch) at all costs, for as soon as your mainland friends get word that you live in Hawaii, it will constantly be occupied. Believe me, playing tour guide gets old very quickly.

Don't Deal Online

Although you may get a good idea of available apartments and their prices on the Internet, try not to do the whole deal online. It is always best to look your new landlord in the eye when you pay the security deposit. The Internet is rife with accommodation scams, especially when it comes to popular places like Hawaii. Seeing the apartment in person will also quickly reveal any hidden surprises such as an overpopulation of cockroaches or leaky plumbing.

Avoid August

August is the hottest and busiest time of the year in Hawaii, so unless you want to stagger from apartment to apartment and compete with other eager tenants in the heat, book your search between September and October or January and February.

Search in Advance

Tenants are required to give notice before they move out, so keep in mind that many rental condos are not available immediately. Although it might cost you an extra plane ticket and a week's hotel accommodation, do your search at least a month and a half before you are planning to move.

Compromise and Go Fully Furnished

Although about 50% of all properties in Wahiawa are rentals, only a tiny fraction are usually available for rent at any time, which greatly reduces your chances of finding something you like immediately. A savvy choice is to sign a short-term lease for a clean, fully furnished apartment, giving you time to scope the area out until you find a better place. This also gives you enough time to determine whether living in Hawaii is for you before you invest in shipping all of your belongings over.

Fluffy and Max Won't Make Things Easy

If you have furry friends and wish to take them with to Wahiawa, prepare yourself for a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Pet-friendly rental apts are notoriously hard to find in Wahiawa, and good luck on trying to convince your landlord to make concessions for you with a long list of other prospective tenants waiting in line. Hawaii also has a very strict quarantine policy for pets to ensure the state remains free of rabies. There are two main quarantine options: a five-day-or-less release or a 120-day on-island stay. To qualify for the quicker release, Bella or Max will have to have had at least two rabies vaccinations in their lifetime, with one in the past year (but not within the past 30 days). Furries also need to be micro-chipped and quarantined before arrival - and you have to provide a blood sample that has been tested for rabies.

Shipping Your Stuff

Moving to Wahiawa is a different ball game from your average cross-town or cross-continental-country move. It can take up to a month before all of your stuff will be there, so preparation is key. Most people who move to Hawaii either hire a moving company such as Royal Hawaiian Movers or Island Movers or use containers or PODs. Many rental apts in Wahiawa are already fully furnished, so consider only shipping valuables that will cost more to replace, such as your computer, bikes and recreation equipment or stuff that you don't want to sell. Shipping your car can be done but is fairly expensive, but finding a good, pre-owned car should not be hard if you want to save the hassle.