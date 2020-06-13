Apartment List
/
HI
/
wahiawa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, HI

📍
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
444 Iliwai Drive
444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1344 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251 Lehua Street
251 Lehua Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1490 sqft
Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa. 3br/1ba in main house and studio with separate entrance and bathroom on right side of house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
55 Walker Ave. - 203
55 Walker Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Property Address 55 Walker Avenue #203, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com www.apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1830 Wilikina Drive
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
954 sqft
Recently renovated kitchen with new corian counters, cherry cabinets, new paint, and tiled throughout the unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with 1 parking stall, located across from Schofield Barracks and close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1693 Hoolulu Road
1693 Hoolulu Road, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1138 sqft
Located in the cool and quiet neighborhood of Wahiawa Hts. 2 blocks above Leilehua High School. Corner lot and surrounded by with very spacious yard. Nearby Bus Line. Yard service and maintenance included. Text Nelson L.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511
Results within 5 miles of Wahiawa

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706 Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-355 Hakamoa St
94-355 Hakamoa Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2045 sqft
A Must See! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mililani home. Featuring a fenced yard, separate family room, lots of storage, his/hers closets in the master bedroom, and a large lanai. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, and Mililani Highschool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-268 Anania Dr.
94-268 Anania Drive, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
This well maintained corner lot home features an open floor plan, all major appliances, carport, and an in ground swimming pool for your enjoyment.

Median Rent in Wahiawa

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wahiawa is $2,760, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,667.
Studio
$2,466
1 Bed
$2,760
2 Beds
$3,667
3+ Beds
$5,337
City GuideWahiawa
"Gotta go to a place where rainbows / Shine after a falling rain / To a town where the life is easy / Where almost everybody knows my name / When the brothers go out to party / The sisters seem to just come along / So I just take my Ukulele / Everybody come and sing our song / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to come back home / Wahiawa is calling / She's calling me to you" (Island Rhythms)

Perfect beaches, palm trees, stunning nature and nice weather all year round: Wahiawa is as close to paradise as you can get. However, living in paradise comes at a price. Hawaii is considered to be one of the most expensive places to live, so you will need to plan ahead before buying that one way ticket. Wahiawa is located on Oahu, the most populous of the Hawaiian Islands. The interesting-sounding name means "place of noise," but you will find that the opposite is actually true. It is a fairly peaceful town, although it is noisier now than when it was named. Modern vehicles apparently now drown out the sound of the ocean, which the natives used to hear on windy days, giving the town its name. Although you don't really find many lakes in Hawaii, Wahiawa is unique in the sense that it is surrounded on three sides by Lake Wilson or Kaukonahua. The only access to town is over two bridges on the highway. If you live in Wahiawa and wish to save water, you can just head outside with a bar of soap once a day, as this town gets so-called "Mauka-showers" daily. Locals are not complaining, as the rain makes Wahiawa one of the coolest places in Hawaii. The average temperature in Hawaii is between 78F and 85F throughout the year, with an average of 60 degrees in "winter," so if you want to see snow, you will have to get on a boat to the Big Island and somehow get to the peaks of Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa. If this sounds like the type of place for you, let's try and help you find apartments in Wahiawa.

Moving to Wahiawa

Get a Studio Apartment or a Roommate

Brace yourself before looking through apartment rentals in Wahiawa. Although rent in Wahiawa is slightly cheaper than in the rest of Hawaii, you can still expect to pay more than you would in many major cities in the US. Groceries and basic essentials are also expensive since everything needs to be shipped from the mainland. To save some money on daily living, you might need to consider opting for a studio apartment for rent. If you prefer a bigger place, get a roommate to help cover the rent. But whatever you do, try to avoid having a spare room (or even a spare couch) at all costs, for as soon as your mainland friends get word that you live in Hawaii, it will constantly be occupied. Believe me, playing tour guide gets old very quickly.

Don't Deal Online

Although you may get a good idea of available apartments and their prices on the Internet, try not to do the whole deal online. It is always best to look your new landlord in the eye when you pay the security deposit. The Internet is rife with accommodation scams, especially when it comes to popular places like Hawaii. Seeing the apartment in person will also quickly reveal any hidden surprises such as an overpopulation of cockroaches or leaky plumbing.

Avoid August

August is the hottest and busiest time of the year in Hawaii, so unless you want to stagger from apartment to apartment and compete with other eager tenants in the heat, book your search between September and October or January and February.

Search in Advance

Tenants are required to give notice before they move out, so keep in mind that many rental condos are not available immediately. Although it might cost you an extra plane ticket and a week's hotel accommodation, do your search at least a month and a half before you are planning to move.

Compromise and Go Fully Furnished

Although about 50% of all properties in Wahiawa are rentals, only a tiny fraction are usually available for rent at any time, which greatly reduces your chances of finding something you like immediately. A savvy choice is to sign a short-term lease for a clean, fully furnished apartment, giving you time to scope the area out until you find a better place. This also gives you enough time to determine whether living in Hawaii is for you before you invest in shipping all of your belongings over.

Fluffy and Max Won't Make Things Easy

If you have furry friends and wish to take them with to Wahiawa, prepare yourself for a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Pet-friendly rental apts are notoriously hard to find in Wahiawa, and good luck on trying to convince your landlord to make concessions for you with a long list of other prospective tenants waiting in line. Hawaii also has a very strict quarantine policy for pets to ensure the state remains free of rabies. There are two main quarantine options: a five-day-or-less release or a 120-day on-island stay. To qualify for the quicker release, Bella or Max will have to have had at least two rabies vaccinations in their lifetime, with one in the past year (but not within the past 30 days). Furries also need to be micro-chipped and quarantined before arrival - and you have to provide a blood sample that has been tested for rabies.

Shipping Your Stuff

Moving to Wahiawa is a different ball game from your average cross-town or cross-continental-country move. It can take up to a month before all of your stuff will be there, so preparation is key. Most people who move to Hawaii either hire a moving company such as Royal Hawaiian Movers or Island Movers or use containers or PODs. Many rental apts in Wahiawa are already fully furnished, so consider only shipping valuables that will cost more to replace, such as your computer, bikes and recreation equipment or stuff that you don't want to sell. Shipping your car can be done but is fairly expensive, but finding a good, pre-owned car should not be hard if you want to save the hassle.

Life in Wahiawa

People and Lingo

People from all across the world end up in Wahiawa, but the ones who stay are the ones who are willing to adjust their lifestyles to survive on the island. Because of the high turnover of people, you better get used to frequenting going-away parties and making new friends. Hawaiians are friendly people and represent a rich blend of cultures. You will find that many people in Wahiawa speak either local Pidgin English or Standard English, and you also often hear Hawaiians proudly speaking their native tongue. Locals use different hand signs in traffic than you may be used to, so don't be offended by signs you don't understand and be sure to learn the "shaka" sign, which shows appreciation. Prepare yourself for a culture shock and be open to learning new ways of doing things.

Living Costs

As mentioned earlier, living in Wahiawa is expensive, so you will need to make certain adjustments. Instead of signing up at the gym, take a daily jog at the Wahiawa Recreation center. Instead of sampling the delicious dishes of Cafe Olive, Molly's Smokehouse or Maui Mike's Fire Roasted Chicken all too often, rather opt for a lovely picnic in the Wahiawa Botanical gardens. Buy local produce, which is usually cheaper than imported foods, and watch the papers for specials at the local grocers or take the trip to Honolulu and buy your monthly groceries in bulk from the wholesalers.

Transport

Most people in Wahiawa use their own cars, although there is a bus system running through Kilani Avenue, California Avenue and the Kamehameha Highway. Be sure to memorize and learn to pronounce the names of the highways and main roads, as most locals don't know the map numbers and won't be able to help you with directions otherwise. If you decide to drive around in your own car, you better start cultivating a lot of patience as the roads around the bridges can become very congested, and parking spots are often hard to find.

Island Fever

Living on a rock in the middle of the ocean, you will soon come to realize that Island Fever is a real thing. At some point, you will start missing your family 2000 miles away. Weekend getaways that don't involve going to yet another island are rare. Heck, even the snow and unpredictable weather of the mainland start to seem like a welcome change. Then again, if you feel the fever coming on, wait for the sunset, drink in hand and then snap the heck out of it. You're living in Hawaii.

If you embrace the "Aloha" spirit and love to walk through life in flip-flops, Wahiawa might just be the place for you. The breathtaking scenery, friendly people, rainbows, mountains and oceans are all a good payoff for the effort of getting there and living a simpler, more frugal life. Pomaika`i (good luck) - we hope you will find your spot in paradise.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wahiawa?
In Wahiawa, the median rent is $2,466 for a studio, $2,760 for a 1-bedroom, $3,667 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,337 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wahiawa, check out our monthly Wahiawa Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wahiawa?
Some of the colleges located in the Wahiawa area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wahiawa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wahiawa from include Honolulu, Waipahu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, and Waimalu.

Similar Pages

Wahiawa 2 BedroomsWahiawa 3 Bedrooms
Wahiawa Apartments with BalconyWahiawa Apartments with Parking
Wahiawa Apartments with Pool