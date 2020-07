Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This newly renovated first floor two bedroom one bath and a half bath unit is located in the heart of Savannah's Starland District. The unit features hardwood floors, historic details, central heat/AC, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of closet space and great natural light. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The property is located minutes from downtown and in walking distance to all the Starland District has to offer.

Pets OK.

2 unit duplex