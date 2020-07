Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym game room parking playground pool garage internet access key fob access media room cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit

Capital Crest at Godley Station Apartment Homes were designed for total in-home comfort and convenience. Discover our portfolio of floor plans and discover a luxury living experience in your spacious one, two or three-bedroom home right in the heart of Savannah, Georgia.



Every home is complete with luxurious features including elegant hardwood style floors, designer countertops, custom built in wine racks and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the outdoors from your private outdoor space and take in the sweet Georgia air as you snuggle up with your pet. We are all about relaxation 24/7 and no detail has been left out. Set the mood for the day with your built-in Bluetooth speaker system and enjoy a nice long soak in your garden style bathtub.



Contact us today and learn how to reserve your new home!