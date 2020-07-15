Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
43 Apartments For Rent Near AMSC
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
West End
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Sylvan Hills
1713 Melrose Drive SW
1713 Melrose Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1349 sqft
A Rare Find in Sylvan Hills.
Oakland City
1318 Brewster Street SW
1318 Brewster Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1594 sqft
Wake up in your beautiful master suite to an abundance of natural light as the sun peaks over the horizon. Stroll from your bed to your private balcony and relax while listening to the birds chirping.
West End
944 White St, SW
944 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1638 sqft
This is a lovely all brick house on one of the best streets in the Historic West End offers an open floor plan with a large Great Room design offering Living Room/Dining Room, and Kitchen - with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and lots of
Summerhill
29 SE Little Street SE
29 Little St SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
710 sqft
Fabulous, quaint, brand new apartment complex in SummerHill.
Capitol View
1434 Sylvan Rd
1434 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1160 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.
Capitol View
1361 Beatie Avenue Sw
1361 Beatie Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1376 sqft
Beautiful and modern craftsman style home in Atlanta! This home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen and baths. Great location! Rental Requirements: Credit of 600 min. Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
Oakland City
1159 Ewing Place SW
1159 Ewing Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1347 sqft
Beautifully renovated and ready to occupy! Charming and luxurious at the same time, this historic home has been remodeled down to its bones with new everything! Be the first to live in this combination of character and modern livability.
West End
662 Grady Place SW
662 Grady Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1666 sqft
Live in a beautifully restored bungalow in the heart of West End on the Atlanta Beltline! The fabulous home welcomes you with a vast front porch perfect for curling up with a book, whipping up Margaritas with neighbors or just watching the world go
Peoplestown
1048 Washington Street Southwest
1048 Washington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
650 sqft
- Half mile from the upcoming Southside Beltline Trail! - Freshly renovated (fresh paint, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans, new stove, new water heater) - Rent includes water and trash fees - Attractive layout and floorplan - Downstairs unit -
Capitol View
1401 Beatie Ave SW
1401 Beatie Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2774 sqft
Beautiful home in Atlanta! This home features hardwood floors,granite counters, modern kitchen and baths. Rental Requirements: Credit of 600 min. Verifiable income of 3 times the rent. 2 years verifiable rental payment record in this price range.
Pittsburgh
1145 Moton Avenue SW
1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, July 9, 2020 @ 5:00 - 5:45 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 @ 5:00- 5:45 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 11:30- 12:15 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 11:30- 12:15 pm New kitchen and bathroom cabinets
Pittsburgh
1177 Moton Avenue Southwest
1177 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1122 sqft
Gorgeous move in ready 3bedroom 1.5bath home! Newly renovated new paint and flooring.
Sylvan Hills
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
834 sqft
Adorable, one side of a Duplex. High ceilings and retro feel. Freshly painted, all hardwoods, newly renovated bathroom. 1.5 miles to the Beltline! Washer and dryer hookups. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Fenced in yard. Street parking.
West End
921 Oak Street Southwest
921 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1994 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/3 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced-in backyard in the Historic West End.
Perkerson
2517 Baxter Road South West
2517 Baxter Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1027 sqft
Move-In Ready! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style home in SW Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area. Separate Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space. All rooms have ample closet space. Full bath in hall.
Perkerson
718 Pegg Road
718 Pegg Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1172 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. This lovely 3BR 1BA home features nice sized rooms and hardwood floors throughout. Cute eat-in kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space.
Swallow Circle - Baywood
2155 Meador Avenue SE
2155 Meador Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1045 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Oakland City
1250 Oakland Ter South West
1250 Oakland Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
Westside is the Best side! Welcome to the neighborhood of Oakland City! Walking distance to the Atlanta BELTLINE, Oakland City MARTA Station and Rev.
Oakland City
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
Castleberry Hill
291 Peters Street SW
291 Peters Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1440 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, historic lot in the heart of Castleberry Hills. Walk to restaurants, shops, and more. Easy access to downtown I20, I75, and I85. Now available!
Polar Rock
2221 Nelms Drive SW
2221 Nelms Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
910 sqft
Cute 4 sided brick ranch close to Tyler Perry Studios, Lakewood Amphitheatre, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and easy access to I-85, I-75, and 285.
Lakewood Heights
1654 Jonesboro Road SE
1654 Jonesboro Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
4615 sqft
Commercial Uses: Cafe/Coffee Shop or Office. Available for Lease. “This building is a shell. Ready for build out as a small restaurant, retail space, or even a repair shop with two bays. Tanks have been removed.