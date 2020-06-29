8013 Linfield Way

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN SANDY SPRINGS!!! Great Location!! Easy access to GA-400, Mercedes Benz, shopping & restaurants!! Brookwood floor plan. Spacious kitchen, dining rm and family rm with lots of character. High 10' ceilings all on the main along with 5" plank hardwoods. Plus lots of upgrades like lavish hardwood stairs. Kitchen has White cabinetry, oversized Quartz countertop island with pendant lights. Lots of space for entertaining. Rear deck. Master has an enormous walk in closet and separate linen closet. Master bath boasts a luxurious shower and Free standing tub! Sample photos are from the model home.