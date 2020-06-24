All apartments in Sandy Springs
6653 Encore Boulevard
6653 Encore Boulevard

6653 Encore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6653 Encore Blvd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury takes on a whole new level at the brand new Aria community in Sandy Springs. Only the highest quality & finishes that you can expect from Ashton Woods. Be the first to live in this gorgeous TH with 3 huge bedrooms, full private bathrooms for each; soaring ceilings; plenty of storage/custom closets; hardwood floors throughout; 2 car garage with charging station; this prime location is overlooking two sparking pools. Enjoy the 12 acre park, fitness center and clubhouse w/easy access to the hwy, downtown, fabulous shops/restaurants. Includes w/d, frig, wine cooler

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have any available units?
6653 Encore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6653 Encore Boulevard have?
Some of 6653 Encore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 Encore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6653 Encore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 Encore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6653 Encore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6653 Encore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6653 Encore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6653 Encore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6653 Encore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 Encore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6653 Encore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6653 Encore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
