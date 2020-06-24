6653 Encore Boulevard

Amenities

Luxury takes on a whole new level at the brand new Aria community in Sandy Springs. Only the highest quality & finishes that you can expect from Ashton Woods. Be the first to live in this gorgeous TH with 3 huge bedrooms, full private bathrooms for each; soaring ceilings; plenty of storage/custom closets; hardwood floors throughout; 2 car garage with charging station; this prime location is overlooking two sparking pools. Enjoy the 12 acre park, fitness center and clubhouse w/easy access to the hwy, downtown, fabulous shops/restaurants. Includes w/d, frig, wine cooler