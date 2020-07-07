6081 Boylston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

DON'T MISS OUT on This BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWN HOME in the Heart of Sandy Springs, near Chastain Park and Sandy Springs Civic Center! It's all about Convenience! WALKABLE LIFESTYLE at it's Best! Walking distance to Amazing Dining Options, Shopping, Entertainment and Much More! The Charlotte plan is a spacious townhome loaded w/upgrades~gourmet kitchen~Juliet balcony@dining area~deck~professional series KitchenAid appliances~12' quartz island & 5 inch hardwoods~10' ceilings, frameless shower door and a luxurious owners retreat with view of trees and privacy.