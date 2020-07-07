All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

6081 Boylston Drive

6081 Boylston Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6081 Boylston Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
DON'T MISS OUT on This BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWN HOME in the Heart of Sandy Springs, near Chastain Park and Sandy Springs Civic Center! It's all about Convenience! WALKABLE LIFESTYLE at it's Best! Walking distance to Amazing Dining Options, Shopping, Entertainment and Much More! The Charlotte plan is a spacious townhome loaded w/upgrades~gourmet kitchen~Juliet balcony@dining area~deck~professional series KitchenAid appliances~12' quartz island & 5 inch hardwoods~10' ceilings, frameless shower door and a luxurious owners retreat with view of trees and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6081 Boylston Drive have any available units?
6081 Boylston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6081 Boylston Drive have?
Some of 6081 Boylston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6081 Boylston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6081 Boylston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6081 Boylston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6081 Boylston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6081 Boylston Drive offers parking.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6081 Boylston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive have a pool?
No, 6081 Boylston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive have accessible units?
No, 6081 Boylston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6081 Boylston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6081 Boylston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6081 Boylston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

