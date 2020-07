Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym pool e-payments hot tub internet access sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments courtyard dog grooming area game room pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Savor the sweet life at 1160 Hammond ApartmentsSettle in to Sandy Springs: the modern South like you’ve never dreamed. Surrounded by acres of green and bustling streets, our Sandy Springs apartments capture the essence of expanse. A 16,000 square foot clubhouse welcomes you to kick your feet up fireside. A resort-style pool begs a saltwater dive while our bubbling sauna beckons you to unwind.Then, there is your living space: comfort and modernity in one. An electric lock system ushers you in, with 16’ ceilings to heighten your mind. With the Perimeter Mall next door, downtown minutes away and Amazon Hub lockers onsite, the days you desire are just one walk, click or quick drive away.