6060 City Walk Lane

patio / balcony granite counters garage elevator bbq/grill furnished

For more information, contact Khaldoun Malas at (770) 313-4601. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6573296 to view more pictures of this property. Executive two-level flat in the heart of D'town Sandy Springs w/views of Buckhead/Midtown Atlanta! Elevator opens to priv foyer w/storage rm. Gourmet kit w/island, granite, SubZero & Wolf appliances opens to 20 ft. ceilings of living & dining areas. Master ste on main w/luxury ba, 2nd BD&BA on main, large bonus rm on main w/half bath & 3rd BD&BA on 2nd lvl. Closet built-ins in all 4 rms & in large storage on 2nd lvl. Wrap around balcony w/built-in grill. Walk to top restaurants, shops, grocery, parks & City Springs Performing Arts Center! Can be leased fully furnished.