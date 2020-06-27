All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6060 City Walk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6060 City Walk Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:09 PM

6060 City Walk Lane

6060 City Walk Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Downtown Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6060 City Walk Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
elevator
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For more information, contact Khaldoun Malas at (770) 313-4601. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6573296 to view more pictures of this property. Executive two-level flat in the heart of D'town Sandy Springs w/views of Buckhead/Midtown Atlanta! Elevator opens to priv foyer w/storage rm. Gourmet kit w/island, granite, SubZero & Wolf appliances opens to 20 ft. ceilings of living & dining areas. Master ste on main w/luxury ba, 2nd BD&BA on main, large bonus rm on main w/half bath & 3rd BD&BA on 2nd lvl. Closet built-ins in all 4 rms & in large storage on 2nd lvl. Wrap around balcony w/built-in grill. Walk to top restaurants, shops, grocery, parks & City Springs Performing Arts Center! Can be leased fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 City Walk Lane have any available units?
6060 City Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6060 City Walk Lane have?
Some of 6060 City Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 City Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6060 City Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 City Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6060 City Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 City Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 City Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College