711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205

711 Cosmopolitan Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324 Lindbergh - Morosgo
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Buckhead. Great amenities. Gyms, pool, parking. Please contact Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 for showing or questions. $45 application fee per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
