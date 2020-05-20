All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205

711 Cosmopolitan Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

711 Cosmopolitan Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 bedroom 2 bath unit in Buckhead. Great amenities. Gyms, pool, parking. Please contact Kevin with Northpoint at 404-513-8393 for showing or questions. $45 application fee per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com

(RLNE3365383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have any available units?
711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have?
Some of 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Dr NE Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.

