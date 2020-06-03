658 Lindbergh Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Overture at Lingburg



Enjoy 55+ Resort-Style Apartment Living in Atlanta, Georgia!



Overture Lindbergh offers brand new luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Atlanta. Each pet friendly residence features a fully appointed kitchen, washer/dryer, walk-in showers, ceiling fans, patio or balcony, covered parking, and additional storage, along with an endless list of resort-style amenities - pool, spa, bocce, outdoor bbq area, cafe, library, exercise center, salon and more!

