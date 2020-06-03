All apartments in Atlanta
658 Lindbergh Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

658 Lindbergh Drive

658 Georgia Highway 236 · No Longer Available
Location

658 Georgia Highway 236, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Overture at Lingburg - Property Id: 38465

Enjoy 55+ Resort-Style Apartment Living in Atlanta, Georgia!

Overture Lindbergh offers brand new luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Atlanta. Each pet friendly residence features a fully appointed kitchen, washer/dryer, walk-in showers, ceiling fans, patio or balcony, covered parking, and additional storage, along with an endless list of resort-style amenities - pool, spa, bocce, outdoor bbq area, cafe, library, exercise center, salon and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38465p
Property Id 38465

(RLNE5013651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Lindbergh Drive have any available units?
658 Lindbergh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Lindbergh Drive have?
Some of 658 Lindbergh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Lindbergh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
658 Lindbergh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Lindbergh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 Lindbergh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 658 Lindbergh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 658 Lindbergh Drive offers parking.
Does 658 Lindbergh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 Lindbergh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Lindbergh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 658 Lindbergh Drive has a pool.
Does 658 Lindbergh Drive have accessible units?
No, 658 Lindbergh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Lindbergh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Lindbergh Drive has units with dishwashers.
