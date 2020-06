Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in the hot and trendy Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta! Kitchen has stained cabinetry, SS appliances and granite counter tops. Other features include hardwood flooring, separate dining room, yuge fenced in back yard and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! You also have alley access to the back of home for private off street parking!