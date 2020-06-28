All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 627 Broadview Terrace NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
627 Broadview Terrace NE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

627 Broadview Terrace NE

627 Broadview Ter NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Lindbergh - Morosgo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

627 Broadview Ter NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent includes Water. Only 1 yr Old. Absolutely Gorgeous & Sophisticated Home in a truly WALKABLE location! Additional Flex space on Terrace level for office or bedroom. Go for a stroll/jog/bike ride on the PATH400 Trail-DIRECTLY outside your door!! HARDWOODS THRU-OUT! Upgraded GRANITE Cntrs, SS Appls. Conveniently located just a few mins from both Midtown & Buckhead. This Boutique community is off the main Rd, and just steps away from NEW Super Kroger,Target,Home depot,Dining & more! Marta-couple blocks away. Wired for Security system. (Furniture not included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have any available units?
627 Broadview Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have?
Some of 627 Broadview Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Broadview Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
627 Broadview Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Broadview Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 627 Broadview Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 627 Broadview Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Broadview Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 627 Broadview Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 627 Broadview Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Broadview Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Broadview Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus