595 South Evelyn Place Northwest

** Newly Renovated House **



FEATURES:



* 4 Bedroom / 2 bath

* Kitchen includes, Refridgerator, Electric Stove and Microwave

* Cozy Living room and breakfast/dinning room with ceiling fans

* Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fan

* Downstairs entertainment room

* Lots of room with extra storage space downstairs

* Large Washer & Dryer room

* Back patio

* Large fenced in back yard



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



