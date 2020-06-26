595 South Evelyn Place Northwest

Amenities
** Newly Renovated House **
FEATURES:
* 4 Bedroom / 2 bath
* Kitchen includes, Refridgerator, Electric Stove and Microwave
* Cozy Living room and breakfast/dinning room with ceiling fans
* Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fan
* Downstairs entertainment room
* Lots of room with extra storage space downstairs
* Large Washer & Dryer room
* Back patio
* Large fenced in back yard
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com