Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

595 South Evelyn Place Northwest

Location

595 South Evelyn Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** Newly Renovated House **

FEATURES:

* 4 Bedroom / 2 bath
* Kitchen includes, Refridgerator, Electric Stove and Microwave
* Cozy Living room and breakfast/dinning room with ceiling fans
* Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fan
* Downstairs entertainment room
* Lots of room with extra storage space downstairs
* Large Washer & Dryer room
* Back patio
* Large fenced in back yard

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have any available units?
595 South Evelyn Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have?
Some of 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
595 South Evelyn Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 South Evelyn Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
