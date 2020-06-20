3340 Peachtree Rd

Amenities
Luxurious Buckhead 2/2 High-Rise Condo - Property Id: 287992
2BR / 2Ba 1245ft2 available jun 15
application fee details: $50 app fee for credit and processing
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
furnished
condo
w/d in unit
attached garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to everything that Buckhead has to offer-nightlife, restaurants, bars, shopping! Hurry as this condo for rent won't last long. Full amenity high rise building with 24 hour concierge, rooftop saltwater pool, fitness center, gardens, recreation room and clubhouse, business center and so much more! Enjoy the gorgeous views of both Buckhead and downtown from your balcony. W/D in Unit. Ceiling to floor glass windows, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops. A true beauty! Deeded attached garage parking space. Looking for one year lease or more. Serious inquiries only please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287992
