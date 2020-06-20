All apartments in Atlanta
3340 Peachtree Rd

3340 Peachtree Road · (310) 738-8894
Location

3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxurious Buckhead 2/2 High-Rise Condo - Property Id: 287992

2BR / 2Ba 1245ft2 available jun 15

application fee details: $50 app fee for credit and processing
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
furnished
condo
w/d in unit
attached garage

Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to everything that Buckhead has to offer-nightlife, restaurants, bars, shopping! Hurry as this condo for rent won't last long. Full amenity high rise building with 24 hour concierge, rooftop saltwater pool, fitness center, gardens, recreation room and clubhouse, business center and so much more! Enjoy the gorgeous views of both Buckhead and downtown from your balcony. W/D in Unit. Ceiling to floor glass windows, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops. A true beauty! Deeded attached garage parking space. Looking for one year lease or more. Serious inquiries only please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287992
Property Id 287992

(RLNE5810615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
3340 Peachtree Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 3340 Peachtree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Peachtree Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Rd does offer parking.
Does 3340 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Rd has a pool.
Does 3340 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 3340 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
