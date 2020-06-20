3340 Peachtree Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage internet access

Luxurious Buckhead 2/2 High-Rise Condo - Property Id: 287992



2BR / 2Ba 1245ft2 available jun 15



application fee details: $50 app fee for credit and processing

cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

furnished

condo

w/d in unit

attached garage



Location, Location, Location!!! Walk to everything that Buckhead has to offer-nightlife, restaurants, bars, shopping! Hurry as this condo for rent won't last long. Full amenity high rise building with 24 hour concierge, rooftop saltwater pool, fitness center, gardens, recreation room and clubhouse, business center and so much more! Enjoy the gorgeous views of both Buckhead and downtown from your balcony. W/D in Unit. Ceiling to floor glass windows, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops. A true beauty! Deeded attached garage parking space. Looking for one year lease or more. Serious inquiries only please

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287992

Property Id 287992



(RLNE5810615)