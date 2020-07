Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest parking internet access package receiving garage valet service

Windsor at Midtown, a luxury mid-rise apartment community, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Located in prestigious Midtown, we are within walking distance to an array of unique restaurants and shops, along with all the premier entertainment options of Atlanta. Imagine living just steps away from Piedmont Park, Peachtree Street, The High Museum of Art, and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Additionally, major highways and public transportation are within close proximity. Windsor at Midtown provides the perfect mix of residential living coupled with urban flair. Our luxurious studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature large floor plans with spacious kitchens and bathrooms, generous walk-in closets and bright living spaces that deliver all the comforts of home. Our apartments are newly renovated and upgraded with granite countertops, travertine backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, modern finishes, and hardwood flooring in select homes.