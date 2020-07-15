3340 Peachtree Road Northeast

Amenities

Walk through Video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp9_ZhQC6vs&t=2s



- Live the Buckhead lifestyle! Beautiful Garden Hills Brick Charmer only steps away from Atlanta International School!



- Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Publix, Barnes & Noble and Starbucks!



- Walking distance to Atlanta International School.

- Lovely Upper Level Duplex Rental

- Fireside living room with built-in bookcases

- Separate dining room

- Breakfast room

- Three spacious bedrooms

- Two updated bathrooms (one full and one half)

- Updated kitchen

- Separate laundry room

- Partial basement for storage

- Off street parking!

- High ceilings

- Heavy molding and trim

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Basement for Storage

- Washer and dyer connections



- Application Fee is $45 per adult occupant over age 18

- Online application at www.atlanda.com



- Security Deposit is $1995.00 with good credit / rental history

