All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3340 Peachtree Road Northeast
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

3340 Peachtree Road Northeast

3340 Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Walk through Video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp9_ZhQC6vs&t=2s

- Live the Buckhead lifestyle! Beautiful Garden Hills Brick Charmer only steps away from Atlanta International School!

- Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Publix, Barnes & Noble and Starbucks!

- Walking distance to Atlanta International School.
- Lovely Upper Level Duplex Rental
- Fireside living room with built-in bookcases
- Separate dining room
- Breakfast room
- Three spacious bedrooms
- Two updated bathrooms (one full and one half)
- Updated kitchen
- Separate laundry room
- Partial basement for storage
- Off street parking!
- High ceilings
- Heavy molding and trim
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Basement for Storage
- Washer and dyer connections

- Application Fee is $45 per adult occupant over age 18
- Online application at www.atlanda.com

- Security Deposit is $1995.00 with good credit / rental history
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have any available units?
3340 Peachtree Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have?
Some of 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Peachtree Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Peachtree Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus