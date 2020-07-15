3340 Peachtree Road Northeast

Amenities
Walk through Video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fp9_ZhQC6vs&t=2s
- Live the Buckhead lifestyle! Beautiful Garden Hills Brick Charmer only steps away from Atlanta International School!
- Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Publix, Barnes & Noble and Starbucks!
- Walking distance to Atlanta International School.
- Lovely Upper Level Duplex Rental
- Fireside living room with built-in bookcases
- Separate dining room
- Breakfast room
- Three spacious bedrooms
- Two updated bathrooms (one full and one half)
- Updated kitchen
- Separate laundry room
- Partial basement for storage
- Off street parking!
- High ceilings
- Heavy molding and trim
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Basement for Storage
- Washer and dyer connections
- Application Fee is $45 per adult occupant over age 18
- Online application at www.atlanda.com
- Security Deposit is $1995.00 with good credit / rental history
Contact us to schedule a showing.