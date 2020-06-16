All apartments in Atlanta
2180 Parkview Run
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:53 PM

2180 Parkview Run

2180 Parkview Run Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2180 Parkview Run Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful three bed, 2 and a half bath in Parkview! Large, open Craftsman home with hardwood floors, a butler's pantry, crown molding, no detail was missed! Spacious master with stunning renovated bathroom. Relax in your private backyard!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Parkview Run have any available units?
2180 Parkview Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Parkview Run have?
Some of 2180 Parkview Run's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Parkview Run currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Parkview Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Parkview Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 2180 Parkview Run is pet friendly.
Does 2180 Parkview Run offer parking?
No, 2180 Parkview Run does not offer parking.
Does 2180 Parkview Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 Parkview Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Parkview Run have a pool?
No, 2180 Parkview Run does not have a pool.
Does 2180 Parkview Run have accessible units?
No, 2180 Parkview Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Parkview Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2180 Parkview Run does not have units with dishwashers.
