/
/
/
ardmore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
549 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
3252 sqft
Newly built, pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses. Located in a peaceful suburb, with ample parking and shopping and dining available nearby. Online portal available for rent payments and maintenance requests.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27 28th Street
27 28th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Charming end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom Quadraplex features hardwoods throughout and a screened in porch. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21 28th Street
21 28th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Charming end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom Quadraplex features hardwoods throughout and a screened in porch. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Ardmore Road NW
1850 Ardmore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming duplex apartment located in the heart of Ardmore park! Just a short walk from the Ardmore park entrance and Piedmont hospital. Countless stores, restaurants, and bakeries in walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
9 Units Available
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,332
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
28 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
90 Units Available
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,584
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1083 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease online & receive 2 month's rent FREE. Inquire today for more information. Experience Ascent Midtown from the Comfort of Your Home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1643 sqft
Smoke-free, furnished units with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Community offers 24-hour gym and yoga studio. Outdoor pool with grills and fire pits. Secure garage and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
26 Units Available
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1054 sqft
Thrive at Spectrum on Spring.Redefining luxury urban living, come and experience the newest community of apartments in Midtown Atlanta, Spectrum on Spring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
38 Units Available
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2093 sqft
These stylish lofts are surrounded by shopping in a walkable community. Nearby public transit and freeways make commuting a cinch. Modern kitchens include built-in microwaves and granite counters.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAVinings, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAEast Point, GA