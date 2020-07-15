All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like One K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
One K
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

One K

1000 Gables Way · (833) 570-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
LIMITED TIME ONLY! Receive $1,000 upfront when you move in today!
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Briarcliff Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3121 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 3132 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One K.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
doorman
Find the apartment home you’ve been looking for at One K (previously Marquis at Briarcliff) in northeast Atlanta. Located in the beautiful region of Briarcliff Heights, our stunning apartments are surrounded by natural beauty, as well as cultural resources, shopping and entertainment, while being only 20 minutes up I-85 from downtown Atlanta. Our gorgeous 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment and townhome floor plans accommodate a variety of lifestyles and needs, featuring spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful wood style flooring. The communal amenities leave nothing to be desired, from a sparkling resort-style pool to a 24-hour, top-tier wellness center, just for you. When you choose our North Druid Hills apartments, you can be proud to invite friends or coworkers over for some poolside grilling, with the peace of mind of controlled access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. This coveted enclave of northeast Atlanta is home to several of the area’s most prestigious employers and educational institutions, including Georgia State, Emory, and Mercer University. There is no place to live in Atlanta, GA quite like One K! Let us set you up with a private tour so you can experience the difference today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (non-refundable); Depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 - $525
Additional: Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: 250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs; No aggrssive pets (Pitbulls, Rottweiler, German Shepherd)
Storage Details: Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One K have any available units?
One K has 6 units available starting at $1,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does One K have?
Some of One K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One K currently offering any rent specials?
One K is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY! Receive $1,000 upfront when you move in today!
Is One K pet-friendly?
Yes, One K is pet friendly.
Does One K offer parking?
Yes, One K offers parking.
Does One K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One K have a pool?
Yes, One K has a pool.
Does One K have accessible units?
No, One K does not have accessible units.
Does One K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One K has units with dishwashers.
Interested in One K?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity