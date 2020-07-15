Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage on-site laundry doorman

Find the apartment home you’ve been looking for at One K (previously Marquis at Briarcliff) in northeast Atlanta. Located in the beautiful region of Briarcliff Heights, our stunning apartments are surrounded by natural beauty, as well as cultural resources, shopping and entertainment, while being only 20 minutes up I-85 from downtown Atlanta. Our gorgeous 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment and townhome floor plans accommodate a variety of lifestyles and needs, featuring spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful wood style flooring. The communal amenities leave nothing to be desired, from a sparkling resort-style pool to a 24-hour, top-tier wellness center, just for you. When you choose our North Druid Hills apartments, you can be proud to invite friends or coworkers over for some poolside grilling, with the peace of mind of controlled access and 24-hour emergency maintenance. This coveted enclave of northeast Atlanta is home to several of the area’s most prestigious employers and educational institutions, including Georgia State, Emory, and Mercer University. There is no place to live in Atlanta, GA quite like One K! Let us set you up with a private tour so you can experience the difference today!