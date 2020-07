Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool bike storage

Star Metals is a community designed with your lifestyle in mind. Created to offer residents a balanced environment of live-work-play surrounded by the thriving West Midtown area of Atlanta. Located on Howell Mill Road, you will have easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Nearby neighbors include Westside Provisions, the Westside Cultural Arts Center, Georgia Tech, and the Northside Tavern. Our community not only provides a great location, but it will also offer upscale features, social and collaborative spaces, state-of-the-art finishes, along with panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline. The community at Star Metals is sure to offer all that you have been searching for and more!