209 16th Street NW

Amenities
Spectacular end-unit townhome in Atlantic Station. Lots of natural light; Fresh Paint/New Carpeting. Open main level w/9' ceilings, hardwoods, dining area and living room w/fireplace, Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets, an island, breakfast nook & pantry. Master w/vaulted ceiling, dual closets w/built-ins-bath w/twin vanities, jetted tub. Other features: wrap-around front porch & balcony. Rear deck & drive-under garage w/remote. Great views of Midtown skyline. Walk to restaurants, shops, entertainment, Marta Rail station & neighborhood park.