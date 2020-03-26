All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 209 16th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
209 16th Street NW
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

209 16th Street NW

209 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Atlantic Station
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular end-unit townhome in Atlantic Station. Lots of natural light; Fresh Paint/New Carpeting. Open main level w/9' ceilings, hardwoods, dining area and living room w/fireplace, Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets, an island, breakfast nook & pantry. Master w/vaulted ceiling, dual closets w/built-ins-bath w/twin vanities, jetted tub. Other features: wrap-around front porch & balcony. Rear deck & drive-under garage w/remote. Great views of Midtown skyline. Walk to restaurants, shops, entertainment, Marta Rail station & neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 16th Street NW have any available units?
209 16th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 16th Street NW have?
Some of 209 16th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 16th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
209 16th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 16th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 209 16th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 209 16th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 209 16th Street NW offers parking.
Does 209 16th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 16th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 16th Street NW have a pool?
No, 209 16th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 209 16th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 209 16th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 209 16th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 16th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus