Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2043 Claude Street NW
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2043 Claude Street NW
2043 Claude Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2043 Claude Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside
Amenities
carport
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
New Paint New Carpet! Solid brick ranch with 3 large bedrooms. Huge bright open living/dining room. Finished carport adds tons of living space just off the kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 Claude Street NW have any available units?
2043 Claude Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2043 Claude Street NW have?
Some of 2043 Claude Street NW's amenities include carport, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2043 Claude Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Claude Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Claude Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Claude Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2043 Claude Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Claude Street NW offers parking.
Does 2043 Claude Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Claude Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Claude Street NW have a pool?
No, 2043 Claude Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Claude Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2043 Claude Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Claude Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Claude Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
