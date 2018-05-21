1616 Ocala Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 Cascade Avenue
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1616 Ocala Ave SW Available 10/01/19 Home Just off Cascade Avenue - 1)NEW CARPET 2)NEW APPLIANCES 3)SPACIOUS 4)CLOSE TO BELTLINE 5)BEAUTIFUL FRONT AND BACKYARDS 6)PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE Laundry connections are in the basement.
(RLNE4958495)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have any available units?
1616 Ocala Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1616 Ocala Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Ocala Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.