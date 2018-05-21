All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1616 Ocala Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1616 Ocala Ave SW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1616 Ocala Ave SW

1616 Ocala Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1616 Ocala Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1616 Ocala Ave SW Available 10/01/19 Home Just off Cascade Avenue - 1)NEW CARPET 2)NEW APPLIANCES 3)SPACIOUS 4)CLOSE TO BELTLINE 5)BEAUTIFUL FRONT AND BACKYARDS 6)PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE Laundry connections are in the basement.

(RLNE4958495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have any available units?
1616 Ocala Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1616 Ocala Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Ocala Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Ocala Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Ocala Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Ocala Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Ocala Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus