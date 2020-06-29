All apartments in Atlanta
1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B

1073 Tumlin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Tumlin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Home Park!! Undated unit with new roof, beautiful flooring, kitchen counter tops and fresh paint throughout, the 1- bed 1-bath unit is on Tumlin St. a little over 2 blocks from Georgia Tech campus and close to many local’s favorites (Antico’s Pizza, Sublime Donuts etc). Large bright foyer for you to hang out or be your game room. Large washer and dryer in unit. Flat and functional backyard with a large deck to enjoy. Some off-street parking available. Enjoy all the great amenities and conveniences Home Park has to offer. **Rent Includes Natural Gas**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have any available units?
1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have?
Some of 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B offer parking?
No, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have a pool?
No, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
