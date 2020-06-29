1073 Tumlin Street Nw - Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Home Park!! Undated unit with new roof, beautiful flooring, kitchen counter tops and fresh paint throughout, the 1- bed 1-bath unit is on Tumlin St. a little over 2 blocks from Georgia Tech campus and close to many local’s favorites (Antico’s Pizza, Sublime Donuts etc). Large bright foyer for you to hang out or be your game room. Large washer and dryer in unit. Flat and functional backyard with a large deck to enjoy. Some off-street parking available. Enjoy all the great amenities and conveniences Home Park has to offer. **Rent Includes Natural Gas**