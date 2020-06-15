All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

728 Talladega Street

728 Talladega Street · (561) 236-9325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Talladega Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished, Nice and clean little home close to downtown, beaches, I95; Quiet neighborhood; 2 bed 1 bath recently updated; Laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer. Comes equipped. Includes water, Internet and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Talladega Street have any available units?
728 Talladega Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Talladega Street have?
Some of 728 Talladega Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Talladega Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 Talladega Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Talladega Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 Talladega Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 728 Talladega Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 Talladega Street does offer parking.
Does 728 Talladega Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Talladega Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Talladega Street have a pool?
No, 728 Talladega Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 Talladega Street have accessible units?
No, 728 Talladega Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Talladega Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Talladega Street has units with dishwashers.
