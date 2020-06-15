728 Talladega Street

Furnished, Nice and clean little home close to downtown, beaches, I95; Quiet neighborhood; 2 bed 1 bath recently updated; Laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer. Comes equipped. Includes water, Internet and gas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
