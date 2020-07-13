All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Vue at 1400

Open Now until 6pm
1400 Village Blvd · (561) 529-9081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0606 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0712 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0229 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue at 1400.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
Come home to luxury living at Vue at 1400 apartments in West Palm Beach, FL. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes feature excellent amenities. Our unique floorplans feature newly renovated kitchens, large walk in closets, screened in patios with storage, in-unit washers and dryers, and so much more. Wake up to gorgeous views of the water or the rolling greens of the nearby golf course. Our spacious apartment layouts ensure that you'll have plenty of room to relax. Our pet-friendly West Palm Beach apartment community features a scenic fitness trail to bring greater enjoyment to your morning jog, as well as a refreshing pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Featuring a convenient Lakeside Green area location, our West Palm Beach apartments are located near City Place, mere moments from Downtown, with easy access to the best retail shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vue at 1400 have any available units?
Vue at 1400 has 16 units available starting at $1,261 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Vue at 1400 have?
Some of Vue at 1400's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue at 1400 currently offering any rent specials?
Vue at 1400 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vue at 1400 pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue at 1400 is pet friendly.
Does Vue at 1400 offer parking?
Yes, Vue at 1400 offers parking.
Does Vue at 1400 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue at 1400 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue at 1400 have a pool?
Yes, Vue at 1400 has a pool.
Does Vue at 1400 have accessible units?
Yes, Vue at 1400 has accessible units.
Does Vue at 1400 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue at 1400 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

