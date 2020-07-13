Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill accessible parking

Come home to luxury living at Vue at 1400 apartments in West Palm Beach, FL. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes feature excellent amenities. Our unique floorplans feature newly renovated kitchens, large walk in closets, screened in patios with storage, in-unit washers and dryers, and so much more. Wake up to gorgeous views of the water or the rolling greens of the nearby golf course. Our spacious apartment layouts ensure that you'll have plenty of room to relax. Our pet-friendly West Palm Beach apartment community features a scenic fitness trail to bring greater enjoyment to your morning jog, as well as a refreshing pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Featuring a convenient Lakeside Green area location, our West Palm Beach apartments are located near City Place, mere moments from Downtown, with easy access to the best retail shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants in the area.