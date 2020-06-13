/
Loxahatchee Groves
240 Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Unit Available
14661 Flamingo Rd
14661 Flamingo Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1858 sqft
Beautifully remodeled spacious home in Loxahatchee Florida. 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Freshly painted inside and outside. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
15664 North Road
15664 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Charming independent detached villa;, with an open floor plan, located within a large well kept estate with lots of parking space. Laundry inside. City water and electricity included in rent. Apartment ideal for 1 person, maximum 2 people allowed.
1 Unit Available
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.
1 Unit Available
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
4830 sqft
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.
1 Unit Available
888 C Road
888 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$13,000
4491 sqft
THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14.
1 Unit Available
979 D Road
979 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1747 sqft
Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].
1 Unit Available
1496 D Road
1496 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1040 sqft
3 br home, 9 stalls and 5 acres are all included AT THIS PRICE! (annual lease available) Easy access to WEF! Great location south of Okeechobee Blvd and north of Southern Blvd.
1 Unit Available
12964 North Road
12964 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
827 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a screened in back patio. PROPERTY SITS NEXT TO THE MAIN HOUSE The property has a gated entry thru the gate. MAIN HOUSE is OWNER OCCUPIED. Property is Quiet and peaceful.
1 Unit Available
2999 C Road
2999 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
$850
1260 sqft
This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge
1 Unit Available
2141 B Road
2141 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1236 sqft
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month.
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Circle
114 Chestnut Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1991 sqft
ONLY 1 NEIGHBOR! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with full size den home has green area front and back! Huge private lot with front, rear and side yards! Located in quietest area of Crestwood but close to southern or okeechobee blvd's! Owner pays landscaping
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1400 Crestwood Court S
1400 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1459 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1400 Crestwood Court S in Royal Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.
1 Unit Available
690 Via Toscana
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
