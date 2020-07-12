/
/
/
downtown west palm beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
366 Apartments for rent in Downtown West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
62 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
178 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
49 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
610 Clematis St
610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
550 Okeechobee Boulevard
550 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
550 Okeechobee Boulevard Apt #706, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
616 Clearwater Park Road
616 Clearwater Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Easy living! Beautifully updated, spacious and stylish 2BR/2BA CORNER unit in the Montecito. Lovely layout with new kitchen and baths lives more like a home. Comfortable wood and ceramic flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
801 S Olive Ave
801 Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 loft style unit in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Building has 5 star amenities including valet parking, rooftop pool, sauna, gym and doorman.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
300 S Australian Ave
300 South Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 bedroom 1 bath in high rise building. Walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
608 5th Street
608 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
9300 sqft
Freshly painted and in great conditions, vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. All prospect tenants over the age of 18 should submit a rental application.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
817 7th Street
817 7th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2196 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house with carpool . Freshly painted and updated Kitchen. Perfect for large family. Conveniently located, close to main roads shopping and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
808 7th Street
808 7th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1054 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bath Apartment, NEWLY Renovated kitchen, central air & heat, tiled floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, HUGE FENCED YARD and so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
701 S Olive Ave
701 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1603 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath residence in the iconic Two City Plaza located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
525 S Flagler Drive
525 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3045 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom condo at Trump Plaza.Lovely views of the lake, Island and ocean beyond.Comfortably furnished in good taste.Easy to show.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Madeira Court
1217 Madeira Court, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
510 sqft
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This Jewel by the sea is literally a 2 minute walk to the beach, Newly Renovated Interior with a brand new updated bathroom, fresh new tile throughout property. Huge backyard space. Close to Palm Beach Outlet Mall, Hospital, etc.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
780 S Sapodilla Avenue
780 South Sapodilla Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1170 sqft
Location Location Location pent house view of Pool. Bright beachy furnishing. Turnkey Condo Just bring your suitcases. 2 bed room 2 bath like two master suites. laundry in unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
617 5th Street
617 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great deal- Distinctive double story 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME. The property is in a historic neighborhood which the city plans on doing some renovations to the area.All the electric panels have been upgraded. MOVE IN READY.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
403 S Sapodilla Avenue
403 South Sapodilla Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1265 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2/2 condo for rent in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Upscale high-rise building with 24/7 attended lobby and security. Upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Build-in Murphy bed and bookshelf/office desk.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
222 Lakeview Avenue
222 Lakeview Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
3002 sqft
Spectacular penthouse rental featuring direct ocean, Intracoastal, and island of Palm Beach views. Offering over 3,000+/- total square feet with 3 bedrooms, and 3 and half baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
919 2nd Street
919 2nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
310 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. Fully Renovated, 1 Studios including water, electricity and parking space. New applicances City approved for business too (retail, office, restaurant up to 75). Attorney office building across. .
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
529 S Flagler Drive
529 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartment on sixth floor. Wonderful water views. Private cabana. A must see. Large master bedroom. A luxury condominium building with a dream location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
651 Okeechobee Boulevard
651 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1/1 condo fully furnished with contemporary decor in the heart of CityPlace. Queen size bed , full size washer and dryer in unit. Living room with queen sofa bed and plasma TV. Great amenities ! Just a few steps of everything !
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLPalm Beach, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Worth, FLGreenacres, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL