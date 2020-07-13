AL
/
FL
/
west palm beach
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

89 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
608 5th Street
608 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
9300 sqft
Freshly painted and in great conditions, vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. All prospect tenants over the age of 18 should submit a rental application.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
1217 Madeira Court
1217 Madeira Court, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
510 sqft
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This Jewel by the sea is literally a 2 minute walk to the beach, Newly Renovated Interior with a brand new updated bathroom, fresh new tile throughout property. Huge backyard space. Close to Palm Beach Outlet Mall, Hospital, etc.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
919 2nd Street
919 2nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
310 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. Fully Renovated, 1 Studios including water, electricity and parking space. New applicances City approved for business too (retail, office, restaurant up to 75). Attorney office building across. .

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
President Country Club
1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202
1920 North Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Bright and very nice property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1.
Results within 1 mile of West Palm Beach

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
19 Coventry A
19 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Unfurnished one bedroom condo that has been freshyl painted and cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Located near the East Gate. Bring your clothes and furniture and move right in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Lakes
195 Lake Carol Drive
195 Lake Carol Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Charming first floor, corner unit in Golden Lakes, a 55+ community. Clubhouse, community pool, activities, gym, game room courtesy bus to shopping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
110 Hastings G
110 Hastings I, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55+ ACTIVE COMMUNITY! TURNKEY, FURNISHED AND READY! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE HASTINGS POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. ALL TILE FLOORING. BACK SCREENED AND COVERED PORCH TO ENJOY THE FRESH AIR. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. AMENITIES GALORE!!!NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
44 Waltham B
44 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
Pet Friendly Building! Well maintained , bright and airy, Central air conditioning, furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath corner unit on 2nd floor overlooking the garden. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets.There is a lovely sitting area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
14 Sheffield A
14 Sheffield F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
814 sqft
55 and over community. Lovely water front unfurnished condo with two bedrooms that has one and a half baths. Newer appliances, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for immediate move in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
95 Easthampton D
95 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
615 sqft
Must be 55+ ADULTS ONLYGREAT RENTAL HOME OAK LAMINAITE FLOOR IN BEDROOM TILE IN LIVING KITCHEN AND BATHQUIET AND PRIVATE SECURE AND SAFE

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
98 Stratford H
98 Stratford H, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
740 sqft
Nice an bright perfect,ground floor oversized one bedroom,bath and half bath with washer/dryer.,turnkey condo,walking distance to lake , clubhouse and transportation.This the one you have been looking for.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
415 Sheffield
415 Sheffield North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
615 sqft
immaculate condo unfurnished OWNER WILL PAY WATER AND ELECTRICITS A BARGAIN NO SMOKING

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
51 Norwich C
51 Falkirk Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Lovely updated first floor unfurnished one bedroom condo with one and a half baths. Community is gated with 24 hour security.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
160 Norwich G
160 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
814 sqft
Great upstairs corner unit. Two bedrooms, 1&1/2 baths. Nice location near the Haverhill gate and clubhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
67 Norwich C
67 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Come and rent this super clean and nice 2nd floor condo, totally furnished in Century Village community.... You will have access to all the amenities in this fabulous community... this one won't last....

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
66 Coventry C
66 Coventry C, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
786 sqft
Bright and airy 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor condo with garden view. Brand new tile floor. Updated bathroom. Short walk to Haverhill Gate and the Clubhouse.Located in Century Village, housing for adults 55+.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
110 Stratford H
110 Stratford C, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
Beautiful, Clean, Meticulous, Spacious 2nd floor 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo with Gorgeous Lake Views from Private Screened Patio and Dining Area. White Kitchen Cabinets,Tile and Wood Floors,Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer in Unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
147 Canterbury F
147 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
Great unit, updated 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, corner unit in a popular, active, 55 plus community with lots of amenities. No pets, no smoking. Must pass background check for Condo Board approval.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
40 Norwich B
40 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom corner condo. Bright and clean.
Rent Report
West Palm Beach

July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined slightly over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,392 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in West Palm Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,392 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Palm Beach 3 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Apartments under $1,000West Palm Beach Apartments under $1,100West Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyWest Palm Beach Apartments with GarageWest Palm Beach Apartments with GymWest Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingWest Palm Beach Apartments with PoolWest Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Palm Beach Cheap PlacesWest Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Furnished ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Luxury PlacesWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm BeachGolden LakesCentury VillageRenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University