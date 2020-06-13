127 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3000 N Ocean Dr.
3000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1468 sqft
The Tiara on Singer Island is a Spectacular luxury building with all amenities. Directly on the ocean rental with immediate beach access. Longer term lease accepted. Best rated condominium on Singer Island.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
523 W 2nd St
523 West 2nd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
818 sqft
Available March 16th. Owner is currently renovating this lovely family home inside out. Plan on having your friends and family over to your spacious back yard. 2-3 car driveway. Front & Back Lanscaping will be re-done everywhere.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodbine
1 Unit Available
3031 Casa Rio Court
3031 Casa Rio Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1468 sqft
Presenting a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in the coveted and gated community of Woodbine as you enter this life tested 1468 sqft floorplan you will be greeted with natural lighting through the large living room windows.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1995 Freeport Lane
1995 Freeport Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the most desirable community in West Palm Beach. Community offers: tennis court, pool and gym, 24 hour security guard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. We check for felonies and evictions. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1342 West 37th Street
1342 Ac Evans St, Riviera Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1561 sqft
1342 West 37th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33404 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1570 W 12th Court
1570 West 12th Court, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Come and tour this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located just off congress avenue and martin luther king blvd .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
1141 Blue Heron Boulevard
1141 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
1 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment on Singer Island for rent. Few steps walking distance to the beach, Ocean mall, Public Supermarket, PNC bank and Bank Of America ATM, park and many other beach activities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3039 Avenue J
3039 Avenue J, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great location for this 1/1. Spacious and ready for move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for Annual Rental Starting July 1st 2020, OR for Short term July 1 - Dec. 31, 2020.
City GuideRiviera Beach
"I'll stop, kiss my blues goodbye, breathe until I soar outside my crazy nights, and live the riviera life. I'll stop, thank you for today. I'm sure that by candlelight, I'll be alright and live a riviera life." (-Caro Emerald, “Riviera Life")

Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation!

Florida Living Fine Enough for Burt Reynolds

That's right: Burt Reynolds himself once called Riviera Beach home. He moved here in 1946 when he was just 10 years old, and his dad was the Riviera Beach Chief of Police. Other notable residents include Devin Hester and Anthony Carter, both of whom are NFL superstars who have made this town incredibly proud. Today, there are approximately 32,000 people living here in Riviera Beach. Burt Reynolds may no longer be among them, but these lucky folk get to enjoy Riviera Beach's fantastic Florida weather, sea views. and best of all, the beach.

Finding a Spot in Riviera Beach

Who wouldn't want to live in Riviera Beach? This has all the good parts of Florida living. This town offers great apartment complexes. For starters, there are those luxury apartments right on the beach. Hello, ocean views!

What if beach living is just not luxurious enough for you (picky, eh)? How about high-rise living quarters on their own island? Riviera Beach is divided into two zones: one that is on the mainland of Florida and another located on a thin strip of island mass just across a brief stretch of water. Be prepared, though, because island luxury comes with a special kind of price tag.

Don't despair if you have your heart set on this town but your wallet isn't exactly bursting with Benjamins. Rental houses are available on the mainland section of Riviera Beach for a moderately affordable price. Overall, the proximity to the beach and fine accommodations make Riviera Beach a bit on the pricey side, but compared to other major cities in the US, it's nothing that'll make your eyes bug out.

Living on the Coast (with the Coast Guard)

Riviera Beach has its own marina, and with such an important economic tool comes the US Coast Guard to protect it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Riviera Beach?
The average rent price for Riviera Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,770.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Riviera Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Riviera Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Riviera Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Riviera Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

