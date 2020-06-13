127 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL

Finding a Spot in Riviera Beach

Who wouldn't want to live in Riviera Beach? This has all the good parts of Florida living. This town offers great apartment complexes. For starters, there are those luxury apartments right on the beach. Hello, ocean views!

What if beach living is just not luxurious enough for you (picky, eh)? How about high-rise living quarters on their own island? Riviera Beach is divided into two zones: one that is on the mainland of Florida and another located on a thin strip of island mass just across a brief stretch of water. Be prepared, though, because island luxury comes with a special kind of price tag.

Don't despair if you have your heart set on this town but your wallet isn't exactly bursting with Benjamins. Rental houses are available on the mainland section of Riviera Beach for a moderately affordable price. Overall, the proximity to the beach and fine accommodations make Riviera Beach a bit on the pricey side, but compared to other major cities in the US, it's nothing that'll make your eyes bug out.