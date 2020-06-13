127 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, FL📍
Riviera Beach was originally called Oak Lawn by the lawyer who first homesteaded here, but it was changed to Riviera in 1893. Charles Newcomb designed many of the streets and building zones here with the idea that eventually Riviera would be a big tourist destination, like neighboring Palm Beach. This didn't quite pan out the way Newcomb had hoped, but that doesn't mean living here doesn't feel like a vacation!
That's right: Burt Reynolds himself once called Riviera Beach home. He moved here in 1946 when he was just 10 years old, and his dad was the Riviera Beach Chief of Police. Other notable residents include Devin Hester and Anthony Carter, both of whom are NFL superstars who have made this town incredibly proud. Today, there are approximately 32,000 people living here in Riviera Beach. Burt Reynolds may no longer be among them, but these lucky folk get to enjoy Riviera Beach's fantastic Florida weather, sea views. and best of all, the beach.
Who wouldn't want to live in Riviera Beach? This has all the good parts of Florida living. This town offers great apartment complexes. For starters, there are those luxury apartments right on the beach. Hello, ocean views!
What if beach living is just not luxurious enough for you (picky, eh)? How about high-rise living quarters on their own island? Riviera Beach is divided into two zones: one that is on the mainland of Florida and another located on a thin strip of island mass just across a brief stretch of water. Be prepared, though, because island luxury comes with a special kind of price tag.
Don't despair if you have your heart set on this town but your wallet isn't exactly bursting with Benjamins. Rental houses are available on the mainland section of Riviera Beach for a moderately affordable price. Overall, the proximity to the beach and fine accommodations make Riviera Beach a bit on the pricey side, but compared to other major cities in the US, it's nothing that'll make your eyes bug out.
Riviera Beach has its own marina, and with such an important economic tool comes the US Coast Guard to protect it.